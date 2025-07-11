Ukraine to receive 200 million euros for hydropower restoration

During the international Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, key agreements were signed to support Ukrainian hydropower. The European Investment Bank will provide a loan of 200 million euros for the modernization and improvement of the reliability of hydroelectric power plants, and companies from Italy and Germany will help in the development of infrastructure, balancing the energy system, and retraining specialists. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, as conveyed by UNN.

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, important agreements were signed in the field of Ukrainian hydropower, which will contribute to strengthening the stability and flexibility of the energy system, the ability to quickly regulate loads, and increasing the share of green energy. In particular, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a loan of 200 million euros, the first tranche of which is 120 million euros, to support stability and equipment restoration, with the aim of increasing the operational resilience and reliability of hydroelectric power plants. - the post says.

As stated, the Italian company Webuild "will cooperate in the development of the Dniester hydropower complex to strengthen system balancing capabilities." At the same time, the German Voith Hydro "will help create modern training programs and retrain employees for the modernization of Ukrainian hydropower."

