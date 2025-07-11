Ukraine to receive 200 million euros for hydropower restoration

$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2936 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18477 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25807 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36280 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46542 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48259 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45057 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36379 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27432 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall July 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATO July 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source July 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues 09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case 12:06 PM • 20693 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2996 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall July 11, 05:00 AM • 92547 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase July 10, 03:21 PM • 122018 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158305 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164447 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case 12:06 PM • 21318 views
Armani announced his return after health issues 09:16 AM • 46997 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale July 10, 05:43 PM • 46898 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years July 9, 08:49 AM • 187978 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens July 7, 08:59 AM • 314221 views
Ukraine to receive 200 million euros for hydropower restoration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Agreements to support Ukrainian hydropower were signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025. The European Investment Bank will provide a 200 million euro loan, while Italian and German companies will assist with infrastructure and specialist training.

Ukraine to receive 200 million euros for hydropower restoration

During the international Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, key agreements were signed to support Ukrainian hydropower. The European Investment Bank will provide a loan of 200 million euros for the modernization and improvement of the reliability of hydroelectric power plants, and companies from Italy and Germany will help in the development of infrastructure, balancing the energy system, and retraining specialists. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, as conveyed by UNN.

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, important agreements were signed in the field of Ukrainian hydropower, which will contribute to strengthening the stability and flexibility of the energy system, the ability to quickly regulate loads, and increasing the share of green energy. In particular, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a loan of 200 million euros, the first tranche of which is 120 million euros, to support stability and equipment restoration, with the aim of increasing the operational resilience and reliability of hydroelectric power plants.

- the post says.

As stated, the Italian company Webuild "will cooperate in the development of the Dniester hydropower complex to strengthen system balancing capabilities." At the same time, the German Voith Hydro "will help create modern training programs and retrain employees for the modernization of Ukrainian hydropower."

Italy to strengthen defense cooperation and investments for Ukraine's reconstruction11.07.25, 09:42 • 6620 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyTechnologies
European Investment Bank
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
