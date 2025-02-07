Ukraine to discuss purchase and storage of US gas with the US at the next meeting - MFA

Ukraine plans to discuss with the United States the possibility of purchasing and storing American gas in its storage facilities. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

We think that the topic of gas is strategic for a conversation with the Americans. We believe that this could be a promising area of cooperation with them. As of now, this topic has been proposed publicly and not publicly. We think that this topic will come up in the nearest contacts with the American side, - Tychy said.

According to him, it will be possible to speak more specifically after the meeting.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat he sees huge potential in the possibility of purchasing LNG gas from the United States. There will be enough gas if it is pumped into Ukrainian storage facilities for Kyiv to play the role of a guarantor of energy security in Europe.