"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukraine to discuss purchase and storage of US gas with the US at the next meeting - MFA

Ukraine to discuss purchase and storage of US gas with the US at the next meeting - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27510 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced discussions with the United States on the possibility of purchasing and storing American gas in Ukrainian storage facilities.

Ukraine plans to discuss with the United States the possibility of purchasing and storing American gas in its storage facilities. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

We think that the topic of gas is strategic for a conversation with the Americans. We believe that this could be a promising area of cooperation with them. As of now, this topic has been proposed publicly and not publicly. We think that this topic will come up in the nearest contacts with the American side,

- Tychy said.

According to him, it will be possible to speak more specifically after the meeting. 

Recall 

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat  he sees huge potential in the possibility of purchasing LNG gas from the United States. There will be enough gas if it is pumped into Ukrainian storage facilities for Kyiv to play the role of a guarantor of energy security in Europe.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

