August 30, 04:05 PM • 21899 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 54984 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 76882 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 92801 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 108679 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252953 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 111441 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85321 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99352 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 321439 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On September 1, a significant temperature contrast is expected in Ukraine: it will be cool in the west and north, while hot weather will persist in the center, south, and east. Sunny weather without significant precipitation is forecast in Kyiv.

Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1

On Monday, September 1, it will be hot in the center, south, and east of Ukraine, while in the west and north the weather will be cool. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, in the center, south, and east, there is a possibility of short-term thunderstorms. At the same time, in the west and north, the heat will subside - there, as Didenko notes, there will be "ideal temperature conditions" - +24...+29 degrees.

In Kyiv, meanwhile, it will be sunny weather - about +27 degrees and without significant precipitation.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 2, powerful magnetic storms of G2-G4 level are expected. The reason is a solar plasma ejection: this can negatively affect people's well-being, as well as communication systems and means.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv