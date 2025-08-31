Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1

On Monday, September 1, it will be hot in the center, south, and east of Ukraine, while in the west and north the weather will be cool. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, in the center, south, and east, there is a possibility of short-term thunderstorms. At the same time, in the west and north, the heat will subside - there, as Didenko notes, there will be "ideal temperature conditions" - +24...+29 degrees.

In Kyiv, meanwhile, it will be sunny weather - about +27 degrees and without significant precipitation.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 2, powerful magnetic storms of G2-G4 level are expected. The reason is a solar plasma ejection: this can negatively affect people's well-being, as well as communication systems and means.