Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect rain and thunderstorms
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, July 25, variable cloudiness, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine in the west, north and Vinnytsia region. Air temperature will range from 25° to 33°, in the south and Crimea in places up to 35°.
On Friday, July 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, are expected in the western, most northern, and Vinnytsia regions; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.
Wind is south-westerly, in the Left Bank - north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature in western and northern regions is 25-30°, in the rest of the territory 28-33°, in most southern regions and in Crimea, in places, severe heat 35°
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and rain are expected on Friday. The air temperature will be 28-30°.
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign23.07.25, 08:00 • 302294 views