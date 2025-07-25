Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Friday, July 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, are expected in the western, most northern, and Vinnytsia regions; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Wind is south-westerly, in the Left Bank - north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature in western and northern regions is 25-30°, in the rest of the territory 28-33°, in most southern regions and in Crimea, in places, severe heat 35° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and rain are expected on Friday. The air temperature will be 28-30°.

