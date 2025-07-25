$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

On Friday, July 25, variable cloudiness, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine in the west, north and Vinnytsia region. Air temperature will range from 25° to 33°, in the south and Crimea in places up to 35°.

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Friday, July 25, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, are expected in the western, most northern, and Vinnytsia regions; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Wind is south-westerly, in the Left Bank - north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature in western and northern regions is 25-30°, in the rest of the territory 28-33°, in most southern regions and in Crimea, in places, severe heat 35°  

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness and rain are expected on Friday. The air temperature will be 28-30°.

Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign23.07.25, 08:00 • 302294 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
