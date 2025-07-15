Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and rains: forecast for July 15 15 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 15, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rain in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

It is noted that today in the western regions, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places, while other regions will be without precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature will be:

in the southern part and in the southeast — +33…+37°C;

in the East — +30…+34°C;

in the North — +27…+30°C;

in the central part — +28…+33°C;

in the western regions — +24…+28°C.

In Kyiv, local rain and thunderstorms are possible on the morning of July 15, but it will be dry during the day. Thermometers will rise to +28…+30°C.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine provides recommendations on how to safely endure abnormally high temperatures exceeding +30°C. The advice includes rules for drinking, eating, behavior in the sun and indoors, as well as specifics for working outdoors.

