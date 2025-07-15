Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and rains: forecast for July 15 15 July 2025

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 14848 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 31619 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 41503 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 48550 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 44386 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 36170 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 32506 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 55084 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 51317 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23997 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack - OBAJuly 14, 07:27 PM • 6652 views
EU's top diplomat called Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia "a very long term"July 14, 07:41 PM • 8660 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear bases12:44 AM • 5636 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW02:12 AM • 11439 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 10517 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 41389 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 55084 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 51317 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 73544 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 291239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 46680 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 51339 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 47735 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 133080 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 95679 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and rains: forecast for July 15 15 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3134 views

On July 15, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in places. Air temperature will range from +24°C in the west to +37°C in the south.

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and rains: forecast for July 15

On Tuesday, July 15, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rain in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that today in the western regions, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places, while other regions will be without precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature will be:

  • in the southern part and in the southeast — +33…+37°C;
    • in the East — +30…+34°C;
      • in the North — +27…+30°C;
        • in the central part — +28…+33°C;
          • in the western regions — +24…+28°C.

            In Kyiv, local rain and thunderstorms are possible on the morning of July 15, but it will be dry during the day. Thermometers will rise to +28…+30°C.

            Recall

            The Ministry of Health of Ukraine provides recommendations on how to safely endure abnormally high temperatures exceeding +30°C. The advice includes rules for drinking, eating, behavior in the sun and indoors, as well as specifics for working outdoors.

            Day of Ukrainian Statehood and Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: what else is celebrated on July 1515.07.25, 04:42 • 3280 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            Vita Zelenetska

            Weather and environment
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9