Ukraine to be covered by summer heatwave this weekend, but it will be cooler in the west - forecaster

In Ukraine, on the weekend of August 16-17, warm and sunny weather is expected under the influence of an anticyclone, with air temperatures rising to +35 degrees Celsius in some places, while in the west it will be cooler due to the passage of an atmospheric front, which will bring local rains, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Saturday in Ukraine will be warm and sunny, under the influence of an anticyclone. Daytime air temperature will be +25...+29 degrees, in the southern part and Transcarpathia up to +30...+32 degrees. On Sunday, we will also not freeze. Although in the west and north the degrees will drop slightly, it will be +22...+26," Didenko wrote.

According to her, "this slight decrease in air temperature will be due to the passage of an atmospheric front, which will also bring local rains to these parts of Ukraine."

But in the south, east, and most central regions, according to her, "the heat will turn up the tap again, +30...+35 degrees." "Here - no precipitation, mostly sunny," she added.

In Kyiv on August 16-17, according to her forecast, precipitation is unlikely. "Enjoy the sun, vitamin D won't produce itself," Didenko emphasized, adding: "The air temperature in the capital will be +25...+27 degrees, on August 18 it will cool down to +22 degrees."

"On Monday, the heat in Ukraine will persist in the south and southeast, heating up to +30...+35, while in the rest of the territory comfortable +20...+24 degrees will prevail," she concluded.

