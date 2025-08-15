Ukraine to be covered by summer heatwave this weekend, but it will be cooler in the west - forecaster

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
04:50 AM • 22146 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 37138 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 19406 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 100354 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 123237 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 68921 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 68970 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 68844 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 176835 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 93398 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
53%
757mm
Popular news
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destructionVideoAugust 14, 11:18 PM • 29458 views
Plane with Kremlin pool journalists landed in AlaskaVideoAugust 14, 11:40 PM • 10434 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideo02:24 AM • 41720 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing02:40 AM • 18765 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhoto03:23 AM • 18541 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 100265 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 150124 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 123122 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 75161 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 80855 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Israel
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 46113 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 131939 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 83208 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 101674 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 151978 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Facebook
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Ukraine to be covered by summer heatwave this weekend, but it will be cooler in the west - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3388 views

Warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine this weekend. Air temperature will reach +35 degrees in the south and east.

Ukraine to be covered by summer heatwave this weekend, but it will be cooler in the west - forecaster

In Ukraine, on the weekend of August 16-17, warm and sunny weather is expected under the influence of an anticyclone, with air temperatures rising to +35 degrees Celsius in some places, while in the west it will be cooler due to the passage of an atmospheric front, which will bring local rains, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Saturday in Ukraine will be warm and sunny, under the influence of an anticyclone. Daytime air temperature will be +25...+29 degrees, in the southern part and Transcarpathia up to +30...+32 degrees. On Sunday, we will also not freeze. Although in the west and north the degrees will drop slightly, it will be +22...+26," Didenko wrote.

According to her, "this slight decrease in air temperature will be due to the passage of an atmospheric front, which will also bring local rains to these parts of Ukraine."

But in the south, east, and most central regions, according to her, "the heat will turn up the tap again, +30...+35 degrees." "Here - no precipitation, mostly sunny," she added.

In Kyiv on August 16-17, according to her forecast, precipitation is unlikely. "Enjoy the sun, vitamin D won't produce itself," Didenko emphasized, adding: "The air temperature in the capital will be +25...+27 degrees, on August 18 it will cool down to +22 degrees."

"On Monday, the heat in Ukraine will persist in the south and southeast, heating up to +30...+35, while in the rest of the territory comfortable +20...+24 degrees will prevail," she concluded.

Anticyclone over Ukraine: detailed weather forecast until the end of the week13.08.25, 13:53 • 4746 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv