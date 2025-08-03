Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat

On Sunday, August 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This was reported by "Ukrhydrometcenter", according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, most regions will be without precipitation today.

In the afternoon, short-term rain in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, moderate, sometimes significant rains in the east and southeast of the country, thunderstorms in places. Daytime temperature 24-29°, in the south and east of the country 30-34° during the day; in the Carpathians 17-22° during the day.

Wind is north-easterly, in western regions south-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv on Sunday, it will be dry and sunny. The daytime temperature will rise to +26...+28 degrees.

