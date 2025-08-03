Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 24937 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 34382 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 40339 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 102232 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 252085 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 228049 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119936 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108347 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205356 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76301 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
80%
751mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the Mukachevo District State AdministrationAugust 2, 06:46 PM • 2598 views
"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in PokrovskAugust 2, 07:09 PM • 5644 views
Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv regionAugust 2, 08:08 PM • 2766 views
Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)VideoAugust 2, 08:24 PM • 5110 views
Russia launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv, there are casualties: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesAugust 2, 08:47 PM • 3172 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 24931 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 252080 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 134496 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 228047 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 149796 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 34377 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 54541 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93682 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 110223 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 185358 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

On Sunday, August 3, Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness, with no precipitation in most regions. Rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are expected in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, the east, and the southeast.

Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat

On Sunday, August 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This was reported by "Ukrhydrometcenter", according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, most regions will be without precipitation today.

In the afternoon, short-term rain in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, moderate, sometimes significant rains in the east and southeast of the country, thunderstorms in places. Daytime temperature 24-29°, in the south and east of the country 30-34° during the day; in the Carpathians 17-22° during the day.

Wind is north-easterly, in western regions south-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv on Sunday, it will be dry and sunny. The daytime temperature will rise to +26...+28 degrees.

Air Force Day, International Forgiveness Day, and Sisters' Day: What is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on August 303.08.25, 05:19 • 1172 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv