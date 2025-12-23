Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rain - Hydrometeorological Center 23 December 2025

On Tuesday, December 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in Ukraine, except for the southeast, light wet snow will fall in places, with rain in Odesa region.

The wind will be mostly northerly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be from 3° below zero to 2° above zero, in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country 0-5° above zero. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be -1 ... +1°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28