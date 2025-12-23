Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rain - Hydrometeorological Center 23 December 2025

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
December 22, 07:00 PM • 11446 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 22654 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 36206 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 27246 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 26460 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 25371 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 23548 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21104 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18327 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13924 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pentagon uncovers China's secret silos with a hundred missiles near MongoliaDecember 22, 08:00 PM • 3420 views
Occupiers turned Mariupol theater into propaganda object - Center for Countering Disinformation12:01 AM • 4358 views
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services12:39 AM • 5190 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 5326 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 3544 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 36202 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 36940 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 66873 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 88829 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 123734 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nicolas Maduro
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 11789 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 14756 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 37336 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 34726 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 36534 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
YouTube

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rain - Hydrometeorological Center 23 December 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On December 23, cloudy weather with light wet snow is expected in most of Ukraine, with rain in Odesa region. Daytime air temperature will range from 3° below zero to 2° above zero, and up to 5° above zero in Zakarpattia and the south.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rain - Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, December 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in Ukraine, except for the southeast, light wet snow will fall in places, with rain in Odesa region.

The wind will be mostly northerly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be from 3° below zero to 2° above zero, in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country 0-5° above zero.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be -1 ... +1°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–2822.12.25, 13:25 • 23551 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine