Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3890 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9434 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20127 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30548 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46640 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31099 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35323 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54094 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74470 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59064 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Ukraine started a new gas injection season — reserves in storage facilities are at a record low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The heating season in Ukraine ended on April 16 with record low gas reserves in storage facilities – 0.675 billion cubic meters. The country has started a new injection season.

Ukraine started a new gas injection season — reserves in storage facilities are at a record low

Ukraine has officially started injecting natural gas into underground storage facilities, completing the heating season. This is stated in the report of Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the withdrawal season began on November 1, 2024, when the underground gas storage (UGS) contained 87.037 TWh (8.315 billion cubic meters). It ended on April 16 at a record low level — only 0.675 billion cubic meters (7.06 TWh) remained in the UGS, which is about 2.2% of the maximum storage capacity.

For comparison, in 2023, the heating season ended on March 30 with gas reserves at a level of over 3.3 billion cubic meters, or 11.1% of storage capacity. This indicates that the winter of 2024–2025 was much more difficult in terms of energy resource usage.

At the same time, over the past two days, operators have already reinjected about 6.5 million cubic meters of gas. However, these figures do not take into account approximately 4.6 billion cubic meters of so-called buffer gas, which technically remains in storage permanently and cannot be used without risk to their operation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" is preparing for the next heating season according to several scenarios - from comfortable to harsh, with restrictions. In particular, Nataliia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of NJSC, noted that in conditions of deficit, it is more logical not to withdraw gas from storage for industrial needs, but to buy it from third countries.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Naftogaz
Ukraine
