Ukraine started a new gas injection season — reserves in storage facilities are at a record low

Ukraine has officially started injecting natural gas into underground storage facilities, completing the heating season. This is stated in the report of Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), writes UNN.

In particular, the withdrawal season began on November 1, 2024, when the underground gas storage (UGS) contained 87.037 TWh (8.315 billion cubic meters). It ended on April 16 at a record low level — only 0.675 billion cubic meters (7.06 TWh) remained in the UGS, which is about 2.2% of the maximum storage capacity.

For comparison, in 2023, the heating season ended on March 30 with gas reserves at a level of over 3.3 billion cubic meters, or 11.1% of storage capacity. This indicates that the winter of 2024–2025 was much more difficult in terms of energy resource usage.

At the same time, over the past two days, operators have already reinjected about 6.5 million cubic meters of gas. However, these figures do not take into account approximately 4.6 billion cubic meters of so-called buffer gas, which technically remains in storage permanently and cannot be used without risk to their operation.

Earlier, UNN wrote that NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" is preparing for the next heating season according to several scenarios - from comfortable to harsh, with restrictions. In particular, Nataliia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of NJSC, noted that in conditions of deficit, it is more logical not to withdraw gas from storage for industrial needs, but to buy it from third countries.