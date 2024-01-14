Ukraine shoots down two Russian planes over the Sea of Azov - Mysyagin

At about 21:00, Ukrainian units fired on two Russian army aircraft that were flying over the Sea of Azov. This was reported on his telegram channel by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Mysyagin, UNN reports.

Details

The aircraft in question is the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft and the IL-22 bomber.

The A-50 was shot down and the IL-22 was shot down, but was still in the air and trying to get to the nearest airfield, but disappeared from radar after starting to descend near Kerch said Mysyagin.

