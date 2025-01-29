Ukraine seizes “new” assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth UAH 2.11 billion

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97348 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110453 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113421 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Actual people
Actual places
Ukraine seizes “new” assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth UAH 2.11 billion

Ukraine seizes “new” assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth UAH 2.11 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28930 views

The SBU blocked 500,000 tons of bauxite and alumina in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv plant owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska. The raw materials were intended for the production of Russian military products.

A court has seized a large batch of industrial products and raw materials owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are talking about almost 500 thousand tons of bauxite and alumina produced in our country before the full-scale invasion. They were stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which was previously owned by a Russian. The total value of the seized assets is over UAH 2.11 billion 

- the SBU reported.

It is noted that the products were the main component for the production of aluminum at Deripaska's Russian Rusal plants. According to the SBU, the seized bauxite and alumina belonged to the Russian oligarch through a controlled commercial entity registered in one of the EU countries.

This company was the formal customer of the Mykolaiv plant's products for further re-export to Deripaska's Russian enterprises. In early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered the fraud and blocked the shipment of this raw material 

- the statement said.

The SBU reminded that Deripaska is a member of Putin's inner circle and is engaged in the production of products for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

In particular, his plants produce components for Iskander ballistic missiles, combat drones and radar systems. SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including for financing Russia's war against our country.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended sanctions against 390 oligarchs with ties to Russia. In particular, the sanctions list includes Dmitry Firtash and Oleg Deripaska.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

