Ukraine seizes “new” assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth UAH 2.11 billion

A court has seized a large batch of industrial products and raw materials owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are talking about almost 500 thousand tons of bauxite and alumina produced in our country before the full-scale invasion. They were stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which was previously owned by a Russian. The total value of the seized assets is over UAH 2.11 billion - the SBU reported.

It is noted that the products were the main component for the production of aluminum at Deripaska's Russian Rusal plants. According to the SBU, the seized bauxite and alumina belonged to the Russian oligarch through a controlled commercial entity registered in one of the EU countries.

This company was the formal customer of the Mykolaiv plant's products for further re-export to Deripaska's Russian enterprises. In early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered the fraud and blocked the shipment of this raw material - the statement said.

The SBU reminded that Deripaska is a member of Putin's inner circle and is engaged in the production of products for the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

In particular, his plants produce components for Iskander ballistic missiles, combat drones and radar systems. SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including for financing Russia's war against our country.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended sanctions against 390 oligarchs with ties to Russia. In particular, the sanctions list includes Dmitry Firtash and Oleg Deripaska.