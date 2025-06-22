Ukraine repelled night attack of the Russian Federation: 28 downed enemy drones and hits in seven regions

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 33531 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 71127 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 123872 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 91056 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 123569 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 224833 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 189917 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 92838 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95723 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88791 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.4m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the Alliance summit will not take place: Politico named the reasonJune 21, 10:24 PM • 31210 views
In Cherkasy region, a TCC serviceman ran over a cyclist and fled the scene of the accidentJune 21, 10:45 PM • 12216 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 22170 views
Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking detailsJune 21, 11:51 PM • 21032 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: details05:47 AM • 5702 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 123877 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 224834 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 189918 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 120761 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 170028 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 22177 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 33534 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 33091 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 38955 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 47316 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

Ukraine repelled night attack of the Russian Federation: 28 downed enemy drones and hits in seven regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense forces neutralized 28 Shahed-type attack UAVs, but hits were recorded in seven regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa.

Ukraine repelled night attack of the Russian Federation: 28 downed enemy drones and hits in seven regions

On the night of June 22, Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones from several directions. The main strike fell on Chernihiv region. Thanks to the coordinated actions of aviation, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups, air defense forces managed to neutralize 28 Shahed-type attack drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Some of the drones were shot down, the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare. At the same time, hits were recorded in seven regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions. 

On the night of June 22, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and 47 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. The main direction of the attack is Chernihiv region! 

- reads the post by the Air Force.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 28 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 18 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare 

- added the Air Force.

As reported, "hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 7 locations, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions".

Recall

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires at infrastructure facilities, including an ambulance station and a residential building. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires, there were no casualties.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Kursk
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9