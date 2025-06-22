Ukraine repelled night attack of the Russian Federation: 28 downed enemy drones and hits in seven regions

On the night of June 22, Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones from several directions. The main strike fell on Chernihiv region. Thanks to the coordinated actions of aviation, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups, air defense forces managed to neutralize 28 Shahed-type attack drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Some of the drones were shot down, the rest were suppressed by electronic warfare. At the same time, hits were recorded in seven regions, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions.

On the night of June 22, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and 47 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. The main direction of the attack is Chernihiv region! - reads the post by the Air Force.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 28 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the north, east and south of the country. 18 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - added the Air Force.

As reported, "hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 7 locations, including Chernihiv, Sumy and Odesa regions".

Recall

On the night of June 22, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones, causing fires at infrastructure facilities, including an ambulance station and a residential building. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires, there were no casualties.