Ukraine releases over 2750 prisoners to serve in the Armed Forces - WP

Ukraine has released more than 2,750 prisoners to serve in the army. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

Following the adoption of a law that allows prisoners to be drafted to serve in the army, Ukraine has released more than 2,750 people from prisons. This step allows the country to mobilize additional forces in the context of the ongoing war with russia.

The new law allows for the conscription of individuals convicted of serious crimes such as drug trafficking and assault.

Prisoners who accept the amnesty can serve exclusively in airborne assault brigades, which ensures their participation in direct clashes with the enemy.

The motivation of our prisoners is stronger than that of our ordinary soldiers - said Denys Malyuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

More than 4000 volunteers are expected to take part in the first round of such mobilization.

Currently, prisoners volunteer to serve in units composed entirely of ex-prisoners and led by experienced military officers.

Mobilization of prisoners: Zelensky signed the law