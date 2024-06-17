Ukraine releases over 2750 prisoners to serve in the Armed Forces - WP

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4902 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18803 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163212 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 212964 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247135 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153137 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371133 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183586 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157587 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151307 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143982 views
Ukraine releases over 2750 prisoners to serve in the Armed Forces - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35575 views

Ukraine released more than 2,750 prisoners to serve in the army, allowing the country to mobilize additional forces in the ongoing war with russia.

Ukraine releases over 2750 prisoners to serve in the Armed Forces - WP

Ukraine has released more than 2,750 prisoners to serve in the army. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

Following the adoption of a law that allows prisoners to be drafted to serve in the army, Ukraine has released more than 2,750 people from prisons. This step allows the country to mobilize additional forces in the context of the ongoing war with russia.

The new law allows for the conscription of individuals convicted of serious crimes such as drug trafficking and assault.

Prisoners who accept the amnesty can serve exclusively in airborne assault brigades, which ensures their participation in direct clashes with the enemy.

The motivation of our prisoners is stronger than that of our ordinary soldiers

- said Denys Malyuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

More than 4000 volunteers are expected to take part in the first round of such mobilization.

Currently, prisoners volunteer to serve in units composed entirely of ex-prisoners and led by experienced military officers.

Mobilization of prisoners: Zelensky signed the law17.05.24, 15:38 • 17902 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
The Washington Post
Ukraine
Poland
