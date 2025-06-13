Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU at the expense of Russian assets

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros from the EU within the framework of the ERA instrument, which is financed by the profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on social networks on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros from the EU at the expense of Russian assets. This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA initiative. We will direct the attracted funds to key expenditures of the state budget - wrote Shmyhal.

In total, under the ERA initiative, according to him, Ukraine has already received 7 billion euros from the European Union. This resource is provided by income from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation.

"We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together we will force the aggressor to pay for all the damages caused to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Addition

The ERA mechanism with a volume of up to 50 billion US dollars provides for the allocation of credit funds to Ukraine, which will be repaid and serviced from future profits received from immobilized Russian assets.