Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU at the expense of Russian assets

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 3058 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13676 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42817 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 130367 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121583 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67969 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103448 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49559 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65427 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 23809 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 23784 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 25115 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 21842 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23710 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 17883 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 18501 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23920 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 130440 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 121651 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 13392 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 32884 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 100996 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 112968 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 137304 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU at the expense of Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Ukraine received the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU within the ERA initiative. In total, under the ERA initiative, Ukraine has already received EUR 7 billion from the EU.

Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU at the expense of Russian assets

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros from the EU within the framework of the ERA instrument, which is financed by the profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on social networks on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros from the EU at the expense of Russian assets. This is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA initiative. We will direct the attracted funds to key expenditures of the state budget

- wrote Shmyhal.

In total, under the ERA initiative, according to him, Ukraine has already received 7 billion euros from the European Union. This resource is provided by income from the use of immobilized assets of the Russian Federation.

"We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together we will force the aggressor to pay for all the damages caused to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Addition

The ERA mechanism with a volume of up to 50 billion US dollars provides for the allocation of credit funds to Ukraine, which will be repaid and serviced from future profits received from immobilized Russian assets.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9