Ukraine presented a plan to open airspace under martial law: what was discussed
Kyiv • UNN
A roadmap for opening Ukraine's airspace under martial law was presented in Warsaw. The plan was developed jointly with aviation services, military and international partners.
Ukraine has presented a roadmap for opening airspace under martial law, presenting a step-by-step plan and needs for partial opening of airspace, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
As noted, the roadmap for opening Ukraine's airspace under martial law was presented during an event in Warsaw with the support of the US Embassy in Ukraine, together with the State Aviation Service, UkSATSE, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and heads of international airports.
This is the first expert discussion that we expect will help us move forward in creating the conditions for opening the airspace. During the war, our strategic objective is to preserve aviation infrastructure and qualified personnel so that when the time comes, we can resume civilian flights as quickly as possible. It is clear that this is a very complex issue both in terms of security and interaction with all parties involved. That is why we support the sites when we work together with foreign industry regulators, airlines, insurance companies, airports and the military to develop a joint plan
Mary Elizabeth Madden, Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, was quoted as saying that "it is important to support Ukraine in its efforts to restore civil aviation and that the United States stands ready to provide expertise and technical assistance.
Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach "presented a step-by-step plan and the needs for partial opening of the airspace." The State Aviation Administration prepared a risk assessment for civil aviation. A representative of UkSATSE reported on the specifics of air navigation safety and the readiness of the air navigation system. In addition, representatives of Boryspil and Lviv international airports spoke about the readiness of airports. The mechanisms of coordination between civil and military aviation were presented by Oleh Zakharchuk, Deputy Commander of the Air Command "Center" for Aviation - Chief of Aviation.
