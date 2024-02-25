$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2498 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48118 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254414 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160554 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107661 views

Yermak said under what conditions Ukraine's airspace will be opened

Kyiv • UNN

 54066 views

Ukraine will not open its airspace until it can guarantee flight safety, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, told reporters.

Yermak said under what conditions Ukraine's airspace will be opened

If Ukraine cannot guarantee security, the airspace will not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

When asked how expedient it is to open the airspace and whether Ukraine can guarantee flight safety, Yermak replied: "If we cannot guarantee safety..., the issue of safety is the main concern for us and the international institutions involved in this process. Of course, this will not happen if there is no such guarantee.

However, Yermak noted that Ukraine believes that the opening of one airport would be very powerful for the Ukrainian economy.

"It is very important, we believe that the opening of one airport, to start with, would be very powerful for a real signal that we are recovering, returning to normal life, for our economy, if security can be ensured 100%," Yermak said.

When asked whether there are plans to open an airport in the west in the future, or to open Boryspil Airport, Yermak replied: "Wait until it is possible.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov saidthat Ukraine is holding consultations on the issue of opening airspace. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Boryspil
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
