Yermak said under what conditions Ukraine's airspace will be opened

If Ukraine cannot guarantee security, the airspace will not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

When asked how expedient it is to open the airspace and whether Ukraine can guarantee flight safety, Yermak replied: "If we cannot guarantee safety..., the issue of safety is the main concern for us and the international institutions involved in this process. Of course, this will not happen if there is no such guarantee.

However, Yermak noted that Ukraine believes that the opening of one airport would be very powerful for the Ukrainian economy.

"It is very important, we believe that the opening of one airport, to start with, would be very powerful for a real signal that we are recovering, returning to normal life, for our economy, if security can be ensured 100%," Yermak said.

When asked whether there are plans to open an airport in the west in the future, or to open Boryspil Airport, Yermak replied: "Wait until it is possible.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov saidthat Ukraine is holding consultations on the issue of opening airspace.