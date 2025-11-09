Ukraine prepares for large-scale power outages in most regions: how many queues will be without electricity

On Monday, November 10, consumption restriction measures are planned in most regions of Ukraine - 2 to 4 queues will be disconnected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of Ukrenergo.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows: hourly shutdown schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - in the amount of 2 to 4 queues; power limitation schedules: from 00:00 to 23:59 - for industrial consumers - the message says.

Ukrenergo added that the time and volume of restrictions may change and urged consumers to use electricity sparingly when it appears according to the schedule.

Recall

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plants after a massive attack by the Russian Federation with ballistic missiles, but the electricity deficit persists. Hourly blackouts are applied in most regions of Ukraine, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Kyiv faced 70% power outages on November 9