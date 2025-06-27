Ukraine plans to move to the topic of leaders' meeting after humanitarian issues are resolved - Umerov

Ukraine plans to return to the topic of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

After the completion of discussions on humanitarian issues, Ukraine plans to move on to the topic of a leaders' meeting for substantive dialogue, - Umerov said.

He added that additional clarifications on the progress of negotiations and the format for continuation would be provided in the near future.

Addition

Rustem Umerov reported that North Korea has already involved about 11,000 elite contingent servicemen in the war against Ukraine. There is information that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un wants to send even more troops to Russia.