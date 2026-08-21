Ukraine planned to attack Moscow airports with thousands of AI-powered drones - The Atlantic

At the beginning of this year, Ukraine planned to attack Moscow airports with thousands of artificial-intelligence-powered drones. The Atlantic writes, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the stalled operation, codenamed "M&Ms," was intended to isolate Russia’s elite and force Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials approached President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a risky new plan to end the war with Russia. It would have required expanding their bombing campaign to include a set of targets and a class of weapons they had long avoided. In addition to Ukraine’s ongoing strikes on Russian military bases, oil refineries, supply lines, and logistics hubs, the officials wanted to launch waves of artificial-intelligence-powered drones at Moscow airports, hoping to stop international carriers from flying to and from the Russian capital - the media outlet writes, citing two unnamed sources directly familiar with the plan.

It is noted that if the military operation had been carried out, it would have become a "terrible milestone in the history of warfare: an attack in which swarms of autonomous drones equipped with artificial-intelligence guidance systems would search for and strike their targets without the involvement of a human pilot."

"Such systems have been tested by various countries in recent years, including the United States. But the legality of their use has been the subject of active debate over possible violations of the laws of war, and they have never been deployed on a large scale," the article says.

Reminder

On July 28, an attack by drones on the Moscow region was recorded; the operation of the airports was temporarily suspended.

29 flights were cancelled at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport allegedly due to the threat of UAVs - Russian media