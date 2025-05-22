29 flights were cancelled at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport allegedly due to the threat of UAVs - Russian media
29 flights were delayed for departure and 33 for arrival at Sheremetyevo airport due to the threat of a drone attack. Russian air defense forces reported shooting down 159 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions.
At Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the departure of 29 flights was delayed due to the threat of drone strikes. In addition, the airport was unable to receive 33 flights, UNN writes with reference to Russian "media".
Details
29 departure flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport today due to threats of UAV attacks. Another 33 - on arrival
Also, the Russian media reported that today the air defense forces of the aggressor state allegedly shot down 159 Ukrainian drones.
Meanwhile, from 8 am to 8 pm, air defense forces shot down 159 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Russia, 22 of them over the Moscow region, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported
Addition
Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack. Drones were reportedly shot down and temporary restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo Airport.
