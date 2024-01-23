Ukraine needs to solve the problem of artillery shortage - Umerov

Ukraine needs to solve the problem of artillery shortage and preserve the existing air defense network. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in his closing remarks at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We need to solve the problem of artillery shortage. We need spare parts and maintenance to keep the equipment working. Our troops need constant training. And it is absolutely essential that we preserve our air defense network. This is a lifesaving, vital priority. Thank you for the valuable aid packages. With your support, Ukraine's fighting spirit will not be broken. - Umerov said.

Optional

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin denied rumors of any misuse or illegal transfer of U.S. weapons provided to Ukraine to third parties. He emphasized that Ukraine is using the provided weapons to defend itself against Russian aggression.

He also noted that the allies should focus not only on Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield, but also on long-term assistance to support and modernize the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities