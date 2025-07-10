Ukraine needs $1 trillion for post-war reconstruction - Shmyhal
The reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia will cost approximately $1 trillion over a period of 14 years. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.
During his speech at the ministerial-level meeting of the Ukrainian Donor Platform within URC-2025, the head of government outlined a concept that envisages the creation of two funds totaling $1 trillion:
- the first fund is the "Ukraine Fund" for $540 billion.
This is the estimated cost of Ukraine's reconstruction according to the World Bank. This fund
will be formed from confiscated Russian assets, as well as
a special tax on the export of Russian raw materials;
- the second fund is the European Structural Fund to
support Ukraine, amounting to $460 billion. This will be a platform for investments
by the European private sector in Ukrainian production.
Shmyhal also outlined two strategic tasks facing Ukraine:
- maintain and strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia;
- ensure sufficient financial resources
for Ukraine to withstand Russian aggression and related
challenges.
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine's reconstruction after the war ends.