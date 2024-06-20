ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine needs another $9.5 billion this year for priority recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 19381 views

Ukraine needs an additional $9.5 billion this year to finance its priority recovery needs.

Ukraine needs another $9.5 billion this year for priority recovery

Ukraine needs another $9.5 billion this year to finance the priority needs of restoration, the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Finance, according to the rDNA-3 report, in 2024 Ukraine needs $15.3 billion for a quick recovery.

"Of these, about $5.5 billion has already been financed from the state budget and through donor support. Thus, Ukraine needs another $9.5 billion to finance priority recovery needs," the finance ministry said.

It is noted that these are the defense industry, energy, restoration of damaged housing, agriculture, natural resources, digital technologies and the IT sector.   

World Bank: Ukraine's recovery needs are estimated at $486 billion15.02.24, 10:58 • 25469 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
World Bank
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
