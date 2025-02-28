Ukraine nears agreement with IMF to receive next tranche - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to reach an agreement with the IMF on the next review of the $15.5 billion program this week. After the adoption of anti-corruption legislation, there are no significant obstacles to the agreement.
Ukraine expects to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund this week on the next revision of the $15.5 billion program, which will pave the way for the disbursement of the next tranche. Bloomberg writes, UNN reports.
"Ukraine expects to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund this week, paving the way for another disbursement of aid under the $15.5 billion loan program," the newspaper writes.
As indicated, IMF representatives are currently finalizing the next revision of the program.
"US President Donald Trump's growing skepticism about Ukraine and frustration among some IMF staff, whose main sponsor is the US, have raised concerns that the talks could stall," the source said.
Another source said that another issue for the approval of the new program revision was the adoption of anti-corruption legislation by Ukraine, which was demanded by the Washington-based lender.
"After the parliament's approval this week, there are no significant obstacles to finalizing the deal," the source said.
"We are conducting important discussions," the Ukrainian central bank quoted its governor, Andriy Pyshny, as saying in response to a question from Bloomberg News on Friday. - "We are working, as always, to achieve a result.
Recall
On February 20, the IMF mission started working in Kyiv, and representatives of the Fund will discuss the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the Ukrainian authorities.