Ukraine national team forward Yaremchuk is a Lyon player: loan until the end of the season

Ukrainian national team forward Roman Yaremchuk is moving on loan until the end of the season to French "Lyon", which is coached by former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's press service.

"Olympique Lyonnais" is pleased to announce the arrival of Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk until June 30, 2026, on loan with an option to buy. - the club's statement reads.

The Ukrainian Football Association reacted to Yaremchuk's transfer, wishing the national team forward success at his new club.

"Good luck, Roman!" - wrote the UAF in the comments under Yaremchuk's Instagram post.

Yaremchuk will play under number 77.

Addition

In 2024, Roman Yaremchuk moved from Belgian "Bruges" to Greek "Olympiacos", for which he played 49 matches in all tournaments, scoring 14 goals and providing 5 assists.

As part of the Greek club, Yaremchuk won the national championship, the Greek Cup, and the Greek Super Cup.

Roman Yaremchuk wins Greek Super Cup with Olympiacos