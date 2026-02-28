$43.210.03
Ukraine may receive Italian SIDAM-25 anti-aircraft guns to combat kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukraine may receive Italian SIDAM-25 self-propelled anti-aircraft systems to combat kamikaze drones. These systems are based on the M113 armored personnel carrier chassis and are equipped with four 25mm cannons.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have the prospect of strengthening air defense with Italian SIDAM-25 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, which are considered an effective means of destroying "Shaheds." Although Italy previously supplied the hulls of these vehicles in the form of conventional M113 armored personnel carriers, the new aid package may include full-fledged air defense systems. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the volume of equipment may be sufficient to equip three anti-aircraft batteries at once, which will be a significant contribution to protecting the Ukrainian sky from drones.

Technical features and history of anti-aircraft system supplies

Information about the probable transfer of weapons was published by military observer NichoConcu, who previously accurately predicted the supply of Centauro B1 wheeled tanks. The SIDAM-25 is based on the M113 APC chassis and is equipped with a turret with four 25-mm Oerlikon KBA cannons.

Belgium strengthens defense of Antwerp port with NASAMS system after drone attacks26.02.26, 13:04 • 3364 views

A feature of the system is the absence of its own radar: targeting is carried out using optoelectronic means and a laser rangefinder. It is important that the previous transfer of this equipment to Ukraine was limited only to decommissioned hulls without weapons, but now we are talking about the preparation of combat units.

Resource base and potential restoration challenges

A total of 275 SIDAM-25 units were produced, of which more than 200 were sold to Belgian private companies, and about 68 remained in Italy. Theoretically, Ukraine can count on both Italian stocks and the purchase of equipment from private owners.

The main problematic issue remains the technical condition of the installations after long-term storage, as the restoration of complex guidance systems may be complicated by a shortage of spare parts. At the same time, the successful implementation of this supply will allow the creation of mobile air defense groups specialized in intercepting Russian drones.

Sweden intercepted a Russian drone that approached a French aircraft carrier26.02.26, 18:07 • 4482 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
M113 armored personnel carrier
Italy
Ukraine