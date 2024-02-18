Ukraine may receive first F-16s in June - mass media

Ukraine may receive the first F-16 fighter jets in the summer, probably we are talking about June. This UNN reports with reference to Foreign Policy.

Details

The publication analyzed the statements of European leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

SitRep has been told by two European officials that Ukraine is on track to receive U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets in June.

"I think we will see them in Ukraine in June," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said, citing a timeline confirmed by another European official present in Munich.

The Ukrainian government reportedly expects 12 pilots to be trained to fly fighter jets in the United States by the end of the fiscal year.

Supplement

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reported that Ukraine is actively preparing infrastructure to service F-16s.