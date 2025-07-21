Ukraine managed to return a teenager who was forcibly taken from Mariupol to Russia during the occupation - Yermak

As part of President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Ukraine managed to return a teenager from the Russian Federation who was forcibly taken from Mariupol during the occupation. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, writes UNN.

In 2022, the boy was forcibly taken to Russia, separating him from his mother for more than three years. All this time, relatives from the Ukrainian side were looking for an opportunity to bring him home - the message says.

Yermak noted that at the Russian school, the boy was subjected to systemic bullying due to his Ukrainian origin, which seriously affected his psychological state.

Today, the boy is already with his mother in free Ukraine. Grateful to the team of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for helping to rescue the boy - Yermak added.

Recall

On July 19, Ukraine returned 11 children aged 10 to 17 from temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Among them are five siblings who were taken to Russia and pressured by Russian guardianship authorities.