Ukraine loses to Romania in the first match of Euro 2024

Serhiy Rebrov's wards have had an unsuccessful start to the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0, reports UNN.

Details

From the first minutes, the players of the Ukrainian national team tried to take control of the ball, which is confirmed by the statistics of ball possession - 32% to 68% in favor of Ukraine.

However, controlling the ball does not always lead to victories, as Ukraine was able to see in the 29th minute of the match. After a mistake by Andriy Lunin, who passed to the Romanian player Mana, who in turn passed to the striker Nicolae Stancha, the latter scored a powerful shot from outside the penalty area into the net of our goalkeeper's goal.

Romania could have doubled their lead in the first half. At the end of the half, Stancu took a corner kick, but the ball hit the crossbar after it was taken.

In total, Romania made 2 shots on goal in the first half, one of which was effective. In total, Romania had 4 shots on goal in the first half. Ukraine, in turn, also made 4 shots, but none on target.

In the second half, the Romanians also continued to put pressure on Lunin's goal, and in the 53rd minute they managed to double their lead. The Romanian national team player dragged the ball to the center of the field, then passed to Raciu, who passed to Man. Man began to move to the center to shoot on goal, but Mykola Shaparenko got in his way, but the ball bounced to Rezvan Marin, who quickly got on the ball and shot hard into the bottom corner of Andriy Lunin's goal.

Already in the 57th minute, Romanian striker Dennis Dregus fired a shot at Lunin's goal from close range, setting the final scoreboard - a crushing 3-0 defeat for Ukraine.

In the second half, Ukraine's only goals were a shot by Mykhailo Mudryk from outside the penalty area, which was easily saved by Romanian goalkeeper Nice, and a shot on the crossbar by Roman Yaremchuk, who came on as a substitute for Shaparenko.

Ukraine will play its next match against Slovakia on June 21.