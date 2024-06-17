$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18668 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157281 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212903 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183582 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151073 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143759 views
Ukraine loses to Romania in the first match of Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18468 views

Ukraine suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to Romania in its opening match of the Euro 2024 championship, with goals scored by Stancha, Marin and Dregus.

Ukraine loses to Romania in the first match of Euro 2024

Serhiy Rebrov's wards have had an unsuccessful start to the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0, reports UNN.

Details

From the first minutes, the players of the Ukrainian national team tried to take control of the ball, which is confirmed by the statistics of ball possession - 32% to 68% in favor of Ukraine.

However, controlling the ball does not always lead to victories, as Ukraine was able to see in the 29th minute of the match. After a mistake by Andriy Lunin, who passed to the Romanian player Mana, who in turn passed to the striker Nicolae Stancha, the latter scored a powerful shot from outside the penalty area into the net of our goalkeeper's goal.

Romania could have doubled their lead in the first half. At the end of the half, Stancu took a corner kick, but the ball hit the crossbar after it was taken.

In total, Romania made 2 shots on goal in the first half, one of which was effective. In total, Romania had 4 shots on goal in the first half. Ukraine, in turn, also made 4 shots, but none on target.

In the second half, the Romanians also continued to put pressure on Lunin's goal, and in the 53rd minute they managed to double their lead. The Romanian national team player dragged the ball to the center of the field, then passed to Raciu, who passed to Man. Man began to move to the center to shoot on goal, but Mykola Shaparenko got in his way, but the ball bounced to Rezvan Marin, who quickly got on the ball and shot hard into the bottom corner of Andriy Lunin's goal.

Already in the 57th minute, Romanian striker Dennis Dregus fired a shot at Lunin's goal from close range, setting the final scoreboard - a crushing 3-0 defeat for Ukraine.

In the second half, Ukraine's only goals were a shot by Mykhailo Mudryk from outside the penalty area, which was easily saved by Romanian goalkeeper Nice, and a shot on the crossbar by Roman Yaremchuk, who came on as a substitute for Shaparenko.

Ukraine will play its next match against Slovakia on June 21.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11