Ukraine launches an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies: what changes for PhDs

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10363 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 10429 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 13625 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 24217 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 53535 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26652 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 26082 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21355 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14416 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14147 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
80%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 31040 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 17775 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 22583 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 9280 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 13132 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10363 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 53535 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 64330 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 94259 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 93959 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 2894 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 13194 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 17843 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 40164 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 21490 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

Ukraine launches an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies: what changes for PhDs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a decision on an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies, which combines the training of doctors of philosophy with the implementation of research projects. This will change the logic of financing, focusing on specific projects rather than on the status of a postgraduate student.

Ukraine launches an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies: what changes for PhDs

The government has approved a decision to conduct an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies — a format that combines the training of doctors of philosophy with the implementation of research projects, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

We continue the systemic renewal of science in Ukraine. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies. We are launching a format in which PhD training is based on the implementation of a specific research project with a practical result 

- said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

According to him, today postgraduate studies combine education with individual work on a dissertation without separate funding for the research itself. This limits opportunities for experiments, reduces the motivation of young scientists, and often does not allow science to become the main professional activity.

Within the framework of the experiment, the logic of PhD training is changing: it is not the status of a postgraduate student that is financed, but a specific research project with a defined goal, deadlines, and expected results. It is the results of such a project that become the basis for the preparation and defense of a dissertation. Project funding covers the remuneration of the postgraduate student and scientific supervisor, as well as the costs of materials, equipment, and the use of research infrastructure 

- Lisovyi reported.

The minister noted that the selection of PhD projects will be carried out on a competitive basis with scientific expertise and transparent rules, with priority given to STEM research and areas important for the country's economy and security. International cooperation is also possible within the framework of the projects.

Project-based postgraduate studies do not replace the current system of postgraduate training, but are introduced as a separate experimental format. Applications for participation in the experimental project are planned for March 2026, and the start of postgraduate training — in July 2026 

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi also added that this resolution makes it possible to test a model of PhD training through participation in a research project with a focus on practically significant results. Such an approach transforms the PhD degree from a formal sign of completion of studies into a confirmation of completed scientific work with a clearly defined result — new knowledge and technologies that contribute to decision-making important for the development of science, economy, and state security.

Universities have already started training zero-year students - Ministry of Education and Science02.02.26, 15:59 • 2774 views

Antonina Tumanova

Education
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine