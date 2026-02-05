Ukraine launches an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies: what changes for PhDs

The government has approved a decision to conduct an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies — a format that combines the training of doctors of philosophy with the implementation of research projects, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

We continue the systemic renewal of science in Ukraine. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an experiment with project-based postgraduate studies. We are launching a format in which PhD training is based on the implementation of a specific research project with a practical result - said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

According to him, today postgraduate studies combine education with individual work on a dissertation without separate funding for the research itself. This limits opportunities for experiments, reduces the motivation of young scientists, and often does not allow science to become the main professional activity.

Within the framework of the experiment, the logic of PhD training is changing: it is not the status of a postgraduate student that is financed, but a specific research project with a defined goal, deadlines, and expected results. It is the results of such a project that become the basis for the preparation and defense of a dissertation. Project funding covers the remuneration of the postgraduate student and scientific supervisor, as well as the costs of materials, equipment, and the use of research infrastructure - Lisovyi reported.

The minister noted that the selection of PhD projects will be carried out on a competitive basis with scientific expertise and transparent rules, with priority given to STEM research and areas important for the country's economy and security. International cooperation is also possible within the framework of the projects.

Project-based postgraduate studies do not replace the current system of postgraduate training, but are introduced as a separate experimental format. Applications for participation in the experimental project are planned for March 2026, and the start of postgraduate training — in July 2026 - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi also added that this resolution makes it possible to test a model of PhD training through participation in a research project with a focus on practically significant results. Such an approach transforms the PhD degree from a formal sign of completion of studies into a confirmation of completed scientific work with a clearly defined result — new knowledge and technologies that contribute to decision-making important for the development of science, economy, and state security.

