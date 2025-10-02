Ukraine is working to protect electrical substations like nuclear facilities – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

According to Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, the IAEA mission identifies critical energy system facilities and develops algorithms for their protection similar to the protection of nuclear facilities, UNN writes.

Details

Currently, an analytical IAEA mission is working to establish algorithms for identifying critical energy system facilities that are vital for safety, and accordingly, we will have a basis to protect electrical substations in the same way as nuclear facilities. - said Oleh Korikov.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating without external power for nine days due to line damage, and safety systems are supported by diesel generators.

Recall

Oleh Korikov stated that the situation is critical and could escalate into a disaster if power supply is not restored.

At the same time, the occupiers claim the impossibility of repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions," which is confirmed by the IAEA.