Ukraine is warming up: what weather to expect on November 26

On Wednesday, November 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be formed by a warm air mass from the southern directions, which will cause warm weather in most regions, especially in the southern part.

Our territory will remain outside the attention of atmospheric fronts, so we do not forecast precipitation, only in the far west of the country, with the approach of a frontal section from the west, we expect light rain during the day - the message says.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the western and eastern regions during the day is 5-10° Celsius; in the rest of the territory, it is 8-13°, in the southern part up to 17° - forecasters predict.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Wednesday, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 10-12° Celsius.

