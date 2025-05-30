Ukraine is still waiting for a "memorandum" from Russia regarding the future ceasefire - Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has conveyed to Russia its vision of a ceasefire and is awaiting the promised memorandum. This is necessary for a substantive discussion of positions at the next meeting of delegations.
Ukraine has conveyed to the Russian side its vision of the parameters of a possible ceasefire and is still waiting for the promised "memorandum" in response. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, reports UNN.
Details
Sybiha said this while answering journalists' questions about the continuation of the meetings of the parties, which were to take place in Turkey.
"We are interested in these meetings continuing, because we want to end this war this year. And we are interested in establishing a truce. Whether it is for 30 days, or 50 days, or a hundred," Sybiha said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is open to discussing this directly with Russia, and confirmed this during the last meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with the Russian one.
Ukraine, following the results of the previous meeting in Istanbul, has already conveyed to the Russian side its vision of further steps, its vision of our further peace efforts, in particular, regarding the parameters of a future truce. We are also waiting for a memorandum from the Russian side, as was announced. We are waiting for it in advance. This was also promised to the American side
"Therefore, in order for the next meeting, which is planned, to be substantive and specific, it is important to receive the document in advance so that the delegation that will take place has the authority to discuss the relevant positions," Sybiha added.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov handed over to the Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire.
At the same time, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that if the Russian Federation does not slow down the peace process, then let it show its "memorandum". Ukraine is waiting for proposals from the Russian Federation for discussion.