Ukraine is ready to "freeze" the war, but will not retreat from Donetsk - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is ready to "freeze" the war along the current front line, but the Armed Forces will not retreat from areas in the eastern part of the Donetsk region that remain under Kyiv's control. The Head of State said this in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia demands that Ukraine abandon approximately 20% of the Donetsk territory currently under Ukrainian control. This includes the so-called "fortress belt" of industrial cities, as well as railways and roads. These are the foundation of defense and front-line supply.

Russia wants us to simply withdraw our army... We cannot be such, excuse me, foolish guys. We are not children. We have been through this war all these years, and therefore we simply cannot hand them the country on a platter.

He also stressed that the issue of civilian safety in these territories is fundamental.

For the people living there, it is very important what security they will have... 200,000 people live there. What should I tell them and what should our soldiers say — Okay, goodbye. We are leaving. From this moment on, are you Russians?