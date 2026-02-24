$43.300.02
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 4474 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 5902 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 13594 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11287 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27028 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20398 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18687 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18138 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16702 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
Ukraine is ready to "freeze" the war, but will not retreat from Donetsk - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 126 views

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to "freeze" the war, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not retreat from eastern Donetsk. Russia demands the abandonment of 20% of the region's territory, which is key for defense.

Ukraine is ready to "freeze" the war, but will not retreat from Donetsk - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is ready to "freeze" the war along the current front line, but the Armed Forces will not retreat from areas in the eastern part of the Donetsk region that remain under Kyiv's control. The Head of State said this in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Russia demands that Ukraine abandon approximately 20% of the Donetsk territory currently under Ukrainian control. This includes the so-called "fortress belt" of industrial cities, as well as railways and roads. These are the foundation of defense and front-line supply.

Russia wants us to simply withdraw our army... We cannot be such, excuse me, foolish guys. We are not children. We have been through this war all these years, and therefore we simply cannot hand them the country on a platter.

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also stressed that the issue of civilian safety in these territories is fundamental.

For the people living there, it is very important what security they will have... 200,000 people live there. What should I tell them and what should our soldiers say — Okay, goodbye. We are leaving. From this moment on, are you Russians?

— added the Ukrainian leader.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv