Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia: Yermak reminded that Kyiv is waiting for the draft Russian "memorandum"

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 296 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 15710 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 29272 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 21807 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 24738 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 146245 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 162552 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 140426 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 124560 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 221036 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

May 30, 02:25 AM • 17527 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 16125 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 20200 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 10888 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 10139 views
Publications

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 15700 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 29263 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 146240 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 221031 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 224278 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Keith Kellogg

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Turkey

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 10238 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 10978 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 114633 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 107226 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 119903 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

TikTok

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia: Yermak reminded that Kyiv is waiting for the draft Russian "memorandum"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Ukraine has already conveyed its vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia, but is waiting for their draft. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to ensure that the meetings are empty.

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia: Yermak reminded that Kyiv is waiting for the draft Russian "memorandum"

Ukraine has already submitted its own vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia, but is still waiting for the Russian "project". However, so far, the Russian leadership "is doing everything possible to ensure that the meetings are empty", Kyiv believes.

UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

Ukraine is ready to hold new negotiations with Russia in Istanbul next week. At the same time, Kyiv is waiting for a Russian document for the purpose of familiarization. 

"Ukraine is ready to participate in the next meeting, but we want to join a constructive discussion. This means that it is important for us to receive a Russian project," said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Le Monde does not confirm whether this statement is an official condition for participation in the negotiations. 

But it is also noted in the material that Ukraine announced that it had already submitted its own vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia. Kyiv is calling on Moscow to do the same.

Zelenskyy recently stated that Russia "is doing everything possible to ensure that the meetings are empty.

And this is another reason why there should be sufficient sanctions, sufficient pressure on Russia."

- said the President of Ukraine

Let us remind you

UNN reported: On June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.

Ukraine handed over to the Russian side its vision of the parameters of a possible ceasefire and is still waiting for the promised "memorandum" in response. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.68
Bitcoin
$105,651.90
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.30
Золото
$3,319.74
Ethereum
$2,613.55