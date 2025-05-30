Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia: Yermak reminded that Kyiv is waiting for the draft Russian "memorandum"
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has already conveyed its vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia, but is waiting for their draft. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to ensure that the meetings are empty.
UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.
Details
Ukraine is ready to hold new negotiations with Russia in Istanbul next week. At the same time, Kyiv is waiting for a Russian document for the purpose of familiarization.
"Ukraine is ready to participate in the next meeting, but we want to join a constructive discussion. This means that it is important for us to receive a Russian project," said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Le Monde does not confirm whether this statement is an official condition for participation in the negotiations.
But it is also noted in the material that Ukraine announced that it had already submitted its own vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia. Kyiv is calling on Moscow to do the same.
Zelenskyy recently stated that Russia "is doing everything possible to ensure that the meetings are empty.
And this is another reason why there should be sufficient sanctions, sufficient pressure on Russia."
UNN reported: On June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.
Ukraine handed over to the Russian side its vision of the parameters of a possible ceasefire and is still waiting for the promised "memorandum" in response. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.