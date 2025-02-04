Ukraine is ready for joint mining with partners - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to start mining together with foreign partners. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to NV.

We are open to the fact that mineral resources can be developed with our partners who help us protect our land and push the enemy back with their weapons, their presence, and sanctions packages. And this is absolutely fair. I talked about this back in September when we had a meeting with President Trump - Zelensky said.

Recall

According to AFP, US President Donald Trump saidthat he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid, explaining that there has been "significant progress" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

