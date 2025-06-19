$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4378 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 16098 views
11:44 AM • 16098 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60837 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45924 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133927 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 173034 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 92069 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129387 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99818 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94406 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Ukraine is preparing the next stage of prisoner exchange after the release of severely wounded - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

Ukraine is preparing a new stage of prisoner exchange with Russia. Recently, a group of severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers, most of whom are defenders of Mariupol, returned from Russian captivity.

Ukraine is preparing the next stage of prisoner exchange after the release of severely wounded - Budanov

Ukraine is preparing another stage of prisoner exchange within the framework of agreements reached with the aggressor country in Istanbul. This was announced by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, another group of severely wounded and gravely ill warriors returned from Russian captivity today. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol, who spent over three years in captivity.

Welcome to your homeland! Ahead lies physical and psychological rehabilitation, recovery after prolonged captivity. We are preparing the next stage of exchange

- wrote Budanov.

Update

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday, June 19, conducted another prisoner exchange, as a result of which Ukrainian servicemen from various branches of the military, as well as defenders with injuries and significant health problems, returned home.

This time, representatives of the Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine arrived home. The oldest freed person is 63 years old.

"Hello, sunshine": moving footage of the first words and conversations of defenders freed from captivity has appeared19.06.25, 15:26 • 1450 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Istanbul
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Mariupol
