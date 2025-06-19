Ukraine is preparing the next stage of prisoner exchange after the release of severely wounded - Budanov

Ukraine is preparing another stage of prisoner exchange within the framework of agreements reached with the aggressor country in Istanbul. This was announced by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, another group of severely wounded and gravely ill warriors returned from Russian captivity today. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol, who spent over three years in captivity.

Welcome to your homeland! Ahead lies physical and psychological rehabilitation, recovery after prolonged captivity. We are preparing the next stage of exchange - wrote Budanov.

Update

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday, June 19, conducted another prisoner exchange, as a result of which Ukrainian servicemen from various branches of the military, as well as defenders with injuries and significant health problems, returned home.

This time, representatives of the Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine arrived home. The oldest freed person is 63 years old.

