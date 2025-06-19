"Hello, sunshine": moving footage of the first words and conversations of defenders freed from captivity has appeared

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, and the State Border Guard Service shared a video of the first words of a Ukrainian defender and the first phone conversation of another Ukrainian soldier after their release from Russian captivity, reports UNN.

"I always hoped and waited for this day." These are the first words of the defender after release from captivity. Welcome home! - wrote Lubinets under the video.

The State Border Guard Service also disseminated a video with the first conversation of another released defender with his family.

"Hello, sunshine": a border guard released from captivity cannot hold back tears during a long-awaited conversation with his family - the DПSU captioned the video.

Update

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, on June 19, another stage of a large prisoner exchange in the "seriously ill and wounded" category took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service were released from Russian captivity. Most of the soldiers had been in captivity since 2022, fighting on various fronts.

At the same time, Lubinets reported that the oldest released person is 63 years old. A defender whose birthday is today is also returning home – the defender is 45 years old.

Representatives of various state structures continue to share footage of soldiers released from captivity.