"Hello, sunshine": moving footage of the first words and conversations of defenders freed from captivity has appeared

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4190 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 15813 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60353 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45668 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133689 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 172716 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 92000 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129379 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99813 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94404 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention June 19, 03:43 AM • 34229 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 120784 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 38016 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 81566 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24336 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 14488 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 25076 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 60323 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 82295 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 121500 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 10359 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 161845 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 211895 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 219105 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 271144 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

"Hello, sunshine": moving footage of the first words and conversations of defenders freed from captivity has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and the State Border Guard Service showed a video of the first conversations of Ukrainian defenders after their liberation from Russian captivity. Most of the soldiers had been in captivity for over 3 years.

"Hello, sunshine": moving footage of the first words and conversations of defenders freed from captivity has appeared

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, and the State Border Guard Service shared a video of the first words of a Ukrainian defender and the first phone conversation of another Ukrainian soldier after their release from Russian captivity, reports UNN.

"I always hoped and waited for this day." These are the first words of the defender after release from captivity. Welcome home!

- wrote Lubinets under the video.

The State Border Guard Service also disseminated a video with the first conversation of another released defender with his family.

"Hello, sunshine": a border guard released from captivity cannot hold back tears during a long-awaited conversation with his family

- the DПSU captioned the video.

Update

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, on June 19, another stage of a large prisoner exchange in the "seriously ill and wounded" category took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service were released from Russian captivity. Most of the soldiers had been in captivity since 2022, fighting on various fronts.

At the same time, Lubinets reported that the oldest released person is 63 years old. A defender whose birthday is today is also returning home – the defender is 45 years old.

Representatives of various state structures continue to share footage of soldiers released from captivity.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9