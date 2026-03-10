Ukraine is developing a cheap ATACMS analogue with a range of up to 800 km: what is known about the missile

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point is developing its own ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9, which could become a cheaper alternative to American ATACMS and be mass-produced. Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of the company, told Army TV in an interview, UNN reports.

According to him, the FP-7 is capable of hitting targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers and has already passed tests, while the FP-9 will have a range of up to 800 km and is being prepared for tests. The key idea behind the development is to make the ballistic missile as cheap as possible to produce it in large quantities.

It will be an analogue of ATACMS, possibly even with a larger warhead. But it will cost at least twice as cheap - said the designer.

He clarified that the missiles are planned to be launched from mobile launchers disguised as ordinary trucks to make them difficult to detect. The deployment of the complex, according to the developers, can take about 15 minutes.

In December, Fire Point handed over another batch of Flamingo cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The company produces FP-1 drones, which are involved in more than 50% of all launches deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

