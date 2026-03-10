Ukraine is developing a cheap ATACMS analogue with a range of up to 800 km: what is known about the missile

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
March 9, 07:48 PM • 19849 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 53145 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 32116 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 38718 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 43541 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 27048 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58616 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 32993 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 48808 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 66292 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oilMarch 9, 08:46 PM • 10954 views
Sybiha and Lithuanian Foreign Minister coordinated sanctions against Russia and discussed Hungary's actionsMarch 9, 09:27 PM • 8880 views
Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"March 9, 09:50 PM • 7062 views
Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oilMarch 9, 10:56 PM • 40290 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emergedPhotoVideoMarch 9, 11:32 PM • 8484 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 46611 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 52291 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58611 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 55997 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 121943 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 14396 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 20662 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 20921 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 22136 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 26296 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Gold
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Ukraine is developing a cheap ATACMS analogue with a range of up to 800 km: what is known about the missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Fire Point is creating FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles for mass production. The new weapons will be launched from trucks and will cost half as much as ATACMS.

Ukraine is developing a cheap ATACMS analogue with a range of up to 800 km: what is known about the missile

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point is developing its own ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9, which could become a cheaper alternative to American ATACMS and be mass-produced. Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of the company, told Army TV in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the FP-7 is capable of hitting targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers and has already passed tests, while the FP-9 will have a range of up to 800 km and is being prepared for tests. The key idea behind the development is to make the ballistic missile as cheap as possible to produce it in large quantities.

It will be an analogue of ATACMS, possibly even with a larger warhead. But it will cost at least twice as cheap

- said the designer.

He clarified that the missiles are planned to be launched from mobile launchers disguised as ordinary trucks to make them difficult to detect. The deployment of the complex, according to the developers, can take about 15 minutes.

Recall

In December, Fire Point handed over another batch of Flamingo cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The company produces FP-1 drones, which are involved in more than 50% of all launches deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant22.02.26, 00:51 • 49624 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
ATACMS
Armed Forces of Ukraine