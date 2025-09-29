Ukraine introduces real-time emissions monitoring: what does it mean?
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on the procedure for transmitting real-time emissions monitoring results. This will ensure free public access to environmental information on the level of industrial emissions.
The government has adopted a resolution on real-time emissions monitoring, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported, writes UNN.
Details
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a meeting dedicated to environmental protection issues, adopted a resolution on the procedure for transmitting real-time emissions monitoring results," the ministry said.
The new mechanism, as stated, provides that plant operators will transmit data obtained from automated measurement systems directly to the Ministry of Economy and the State Environmental Inspectorate. This applies to:
- operators of installations that operate under integrated environmental permits and are obliged to install equipment for monitoring emissions,
- operators of installations that have introduced such systems voluntarily.
Operators, as expected, must register automated measurement systems and measuring equipment electronically through the Unified Environmental Platform "EcoSystem". And the transmission of real-time emissions monitoring results is carried out automatically through the Ministry of Economy's application programming interface, which is integrated into "EcoSystem".
What does this give?
As expected, this will provide:
- for the state - improving the environmental control system and fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations,
- for business - fewer risks of misunderstandings with regulatory bodies, increased transparency and reputation of enterprises,
- for the public - free access to environmental information on the level of industrial emissions.
