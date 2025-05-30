Ukraine insists on the participation of the USA and the EU in negotiations with Russia: Yermak spoke with Witcoff

Ukraine insists on the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine. The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy about this, reported on the website of the head of state, UNN informs.

It is noted that the parties discussed diplomatic work to achieve a just and lasting peace and preparations for negotiations with the Russian side.

Andriy Yermak also noted that he informed the US President's Special Representative Stephen Vitkoff about Ukraine's position. The Head of the Office of the President emphasized: it is important that representatives of the United States and Europe are at the negotiating table - the message says.

The Head of the Office of the President noted that for the next meeting to be effective, Ukraine must receive a document from Russia before it begins, and also understand the composition of the Russian delegation.

A few days ago, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the president of Russia, Volodymyr Medinskyi, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.

