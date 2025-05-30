Ukraine insists on the participation of the USA and the EU in negotiations with Russia: Yermak spoke with Witcoff

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 98950 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 119102 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 196207 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103177 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116375 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

May 29, 01:48 PM • 5092 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

May 29, 02:26 PM • 26060 views

In the Czech Republic, a teacher was convicted for denying the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in front of schoolchildren

May 29, 02:35 PM • 10554 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM • 31783 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

05:14 PM • 4144 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210162 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 286404 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 296790 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 107890 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100620 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 113907 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171546 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107759 views
Ukraine insists on the participation of the USA and the EU in negotiations with Russia: Yermak spoke with Witcoff

Kyiv • UNN

 166 views

Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of the presence of representatives of the USA and the EU at negotiations with Russia. Ukraine is waiting for a document from the Russian Federation regarding the ceasefire.

Ukraine insists on the participation of the USA and the EU in negotiations with Russia: Yermak spoke with Witcoff

Ukraine insists on the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine. The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy about this, reported on the website of the head of state, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed diplomatic work to achieve a just and lasting peace and preparations for negotiations with the Russian side.

Andriy Yermak also noted that he informed the US President's Special Representative Stephen Vitkoff about Ukraine's position. The Head of the Office of the President emphasized: it is important that representatives of the United States and Europe are at the negotiating table

- the message says.

The Head of the Office of the President noted that for the next meeting to be effective, Ukraine must receive a document from Russia before it begins, and also understand the composition of the Russian delegation.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the president of Russia, Volodymyr Medinskyi, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.

Head of the Presidential Office discussed preparations for negotiations with the Russian Federation with advisors to EU leaders: details29.05.25, 22:56 • 1074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
European Union
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
