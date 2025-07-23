Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire - Umerov

Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire. A meeting of leaders and the humanitarian track are also a priority. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov following the results of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul, UNN reports.

As for the humanitarian track, it will continue. We insist on an unconditional ceasefire. We also prioritize a meeting of leaders and the humanitarian track. The Ukrainian side is always ready for ceasefire negotiations, and the American side initiated such negotiations. Currently, the decision does not depend on us, the world must now support Ukraine, but we are ready for a ceasefire. - Umerov said during a press conference.

He emphasized that it is the Russian side that does not agree to a ceasefire.

