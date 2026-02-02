Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - ambassador

$42.810.04
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 3522 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11927 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 21165 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 35183 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59131 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74688 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51367 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50636 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36472 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27361 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 43846 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18410 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15573 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12340 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2882 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84622 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 2190 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2884 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4334 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5196 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7938 views
Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukraine has informed Israel of its recognition of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision was conveyed to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

Ukraine has informed Israel of its decision to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This was announced by the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Mykhailo Brodsky, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the ambassador, the message was conveyed this evening to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga.

EU prepares to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization29.01.26, 05:35 • 5128 views

This followed a phone conversation between them last week, during which Minister Sa'ar raised the issue, Brodsky summarized.

The EU expanded sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and military support for Russia. How Ukraine reacted29.01.26, 17:07 • 3717 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Ukraine