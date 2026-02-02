Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has informed Israel of its recognition of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision was conveyed to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.
Details
According to the ambassador, the message was conveyed this evening to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga.
This followed a phone conversation between them last week, during which Minister Sa'ar raised the issue, Brodsky summarized.
