Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - ambassador

Ukraine has informed Israel of its decision to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This was announced by the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Mykhailo Brodsky, as reported by UNN.

According to the ambassador, the message was conveyed this evening to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga.

This followed a phone conversation between them last week, during which Minister Sa'ar raised the issue, Brodsky summarized.

