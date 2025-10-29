Ukraine imported 907 buses in 8 months, a third more than last year - study

From January to August of the current year, 907 buses (including minibuses) were imported into Ukraine, which is 30% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

The total customs value of these imports amounted to 46.4 million US dollars (+33%). Of this number, 263 units were new buses and 644 units were used.

The import of new buses cost 16.1 million dollars. At the same time, the customs value of used buses was 30.3 million dollars.

The largest supplier of new buses was Turkey - 218 units. Turks earned 12.9 million dollars from these deliveries.

The largest number of used buses was imported from Germany - 198 units. Their total customs value amounted to 8.3 million dollars.

Recall

In the first 9 months of the current year, 61.7 thousand passenger electric vehicles were imported into Ukraine, which is 52% more than last year.