US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 10810 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 10953 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 15557 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 34382 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules

October 1, 03:19 PM • 43158 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes

October 1, 02:16 PM • 29801 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine

October 1, 12:21 PM • 50080 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25990 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23443 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2588 views

Ukraine is under the influence of a very strong magnetic storm with a power of 7 points. It is expected to weaken on October 2-3, but its power may increase.

Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming days

In the near future, Ukraine will be under the influence of a very strong magnetic storm, the power of which reaches 7 points. This was reported by UNN with reference to meteoagent and the British Geological Survey.

Details

A strong magnetic storm began a few days ago. It is expected that on October 2-3 it will become weaker, but everything can change at any moment.

According to the British Geological Survey, the power of the magnetic storm may further intensify. Over the next few days, there will be periods when the storm will reach its peak, after which the storm will subside.

What are magnetic storms dangerous for?

Weather-sensitive people experience the following symptoms:

  • headache and dizziness;
    • nausea;
      • pain in the heart, back, joints and other parts of the body;
        • weakness and drowsiness;
          • exacerbation of chronic diseases.

            What to do in such situations

            • you should limit the consumption of fatty, fried, spicy foods and flour products;
              • eat as many vegetables, fruits, nuts and fish as possible;
                • do not consume coffee, energy drinks and alcohol, and do not smoke;
                  • drink herbal tea;
                    • be outdoors more often;
                      • regularly ventilate the room.

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        SocietyHealth
                        Ukraine