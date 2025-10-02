Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming days

In the near future, Ukraine will be under the influence of a very strong magnetic storm, the power of which reaches 7 points. This was reported by UNN with reference to meteoagent and the British Geological Survey.

Details

A strong magnetic storm began a few days ago. It is expected that on October 2-3 it will become weaker, but everything can change at any moment.

According to the British Geological Survey, the power of the magnetic storm may further intensify. Over the next few days, there will be periods when the storm will reach its peak, after which the storm will subside.

What are magnetic storms dangerous for?

Weather-sensitive people experience the following symptoms:

headache and dizziness;

nausea;

pain in the heart, back, joints and other parts of the body;

weakness and drowsiness;

exacerbation of chronic diseases.

What to do in such situations

you should limit the consumption of fatty, fried, spicy foods and flour products;

eat as many vegetables, fruits, nuts and fish as possible;

do not consume coffee, energy drinks and alcohol, and do not smoke;

drink herbal tea;

be outdoors more often;

regularly ventilate the room.

