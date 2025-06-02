Ukraine has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Kozenko at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, UNN reports with a reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine has taken the drone industry to a new level and is developing innovative solutions in the air, on land and in the water. Currently, the Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce 10 million different drones per year. - said Kozenko.

He also stressed that, given the experience that Ukrainian UAV operators gain every day, Ukraine is writing doctrinal changes to the use of these weapons. According to him, drones inflict 80% of all damage on the battlefield.

As a summary of his speech, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Kozenko invited international defense companies to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense industry, namely to finance production, create joint ventures and exchange experience.

Addition

On May 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, said that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production.