Ukraine has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year - Ministry of Defense

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14490 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 20412 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96596 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 121011 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183503 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202707 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118644 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260448 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185993 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123937 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 126973 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:58 AM • 39252 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 22067 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42437 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

09:10 AM • 12715 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 14490 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260448 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 307052 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 320472 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 326177 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 43045 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 105884 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185993 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 128688 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 159744 views
Ukraine has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The Ukrainian defense industry has the potential to produce 10 million drones annually. Deputy Minister of Defense Kozenko called for cooperation with foreign companies to develop production.

Ukraine has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce 10 million drones per year. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Kozenko at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, UNN reports with a reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine has taken the drone industry to a new level and is developing innovative solutions in the air, on land and in the water. Currently, the Ukrainian defense industry has the capacity to produce 10 million different drones per year.

- said Kozenko.

He also stressed that, given the experience that Ukrainian UAV operators gain every day, Ukraine is writing doctrinal changes to the use of these weapons. According to him, drones inflict 80% of all damage on the battlefield.

As a summary of his speech, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Kozenko invited international defense companies to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense industry, namely to finance production, create joint ventures and exchange experience. 

Shortage of drones in brigades: Director of the Defense Procurement Agency explained the problem30.05.25, 20:20 • 2548 views

Addition

On May 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, said that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Singapore
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
