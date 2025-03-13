Ukraine has reacted to the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes note of the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa and will provide a detailed analysis of the court's findings. The court recognized Russia's influence.
The Ministry of Justice, commenting on the ECHR's decision in the case regarding the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014, in which the court found Ukraine guilty but acknowledged the influence of the Russian Federation, stated that it takes this decision into account, reports UNN.
Regarding the ECHR's decision in the case "Vyacheslavova and others v. Ukraine". The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes into account the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case "Vyacheslavova and others v. Ukraine" regarding the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa
It is noted that after the completion of a detailed study of the decision and consultations with the relevant state authorities, the Ministry of Justice will provide a comprehensive analysis of the ECHR's findings and an action plan for the implementation of the decision.
Ukraine remains committed to European values and respect for human rights and respects the role of the European Court of Human Rights
The Ministry of Justice notes that the tragedy in Odesa occurred three months after the Revolution of Dignity, when the country still retained the institutional legacy of the Yanukovych regime in its structures, especially in the law enforcement system.
The shortcomings in the actions of the police and fire service revealed by the ECHR demonstrate systemic problems that have developed over many years under the previous government
The Ministry of Justice draws attention to important facts established by the ECHR:
⦁ the court recognized the significant role of Russian disinformation and propaganda in inciting hostility before the tragic events;
⦁ the ECHR confirmed that key officials responsible for improper actions subsequently fled to Russia and obtained citizenship there, which indicates their previous connections;
⦁ the court noted the absence of any bias in the investigation regarding victims of different political views;
⦁ the court took into account the complexity of the situation for the newly formed government of Ukraine, which inherited security forces with embedded agents of influence.
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine remains committed to ensuring justice for all citizens of Ukraine and compliance with the international obligations of our state
Context
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled on a number of lawsuits regarding the state's inaction during the clashes between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian activists in Odesa on May 2, 2014, which resulted in the death of 48 people. However, the court acknowledged the influence of Russia.
Ukraine must pay EUR 15,000 in compensation to the relatives of each of the deceased, and EUR 12,000 to three surviving plaintiffs.
The mass riots in Odesa took place on May 2. They led to tragic consequences, as a result of which, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, 48 people died and more than 250 were injured. Initially, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, there was a clash between a column that was marching for unity and an organized group of people who were trying to prevent the march in the area of Hretska Street in Odesa. As a result of the clashes, mass riots began in the area of Hretska Square, and after the end of the football match, on Kulikovo Field near the House of Trade Unions. In the area of Hretska Square, as indicated in the Prosecutor General's Office, 18 people received gunshot wounds, 6 of whom died.
During the fire in the House of Trade Unions, the Prosecutor General's Office noted that 42 people died, 10 of whom received bodily injuries as a result of falling while trying to escape the fire, and 32 died as a result of poisoning by carbon monoxide and combustion products. In total, more than 250 people sustained bodily injuries during the mass riots.