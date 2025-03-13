Ukraine has reacted to the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17725 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170120 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107153 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343623 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173767 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145025 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196160 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124899 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86740 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11639 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24451 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12291 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21330 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17726 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86752 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109111 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170120 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160472 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21339 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24460 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38754 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47353 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135914 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine has reacted to the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21217 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes note of the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa and will provide a detailed analysis of the court's findings. The court recognized Russia's influence.

Ukraine has reacted to the ECHR's decision in the case of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014

The Ministry of Justice, commenting on the ECHR's decision in the case regarding the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014, in which the court found Ukraine guilty but acknowledged the influence of the Russian Federation, stated that it takes this decision into account, reports UNN.

Regarding the ECHR's decision in the case "Vyacheslavova and others v. Ukraine". The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine takes into account the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case "Vyacheslavova and others v. Ukraine" regarding the tragic events of May 2, 2014 in Odesa

- the statement reads.

It is noted that after the completion of a detailed study of the decision and consultations with the relevant state authorities, the Ministry of Justice will provide a comprehensive analysis of the ECHR's findings and an action plan for the implementation of the decision.

Ukraine remains committed to European values and respect for human rights and respects the role of the European Court of Human Rights

- emphasizes the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice notes that the tragedy in Odesa occurred three months after the Revolution of Dignity, when the country still retained the institutional legacy of the Yanukovych regime in its structures, especially in the law enforcement system.

The shortcomings in the actions of the police and fire service revealed by the ECHR demonstrate systemic problems that have developed over many years under the previous government

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Justice draws attention to important facts established by the ECHR:

⦁ the court recognized the significant role of Russian disinformation and propaganda in inciting hostility before the tragic events;

⦁ the ECHR confirmed that key officials responsible for improper actions subsequently fled to Russia and obtained citizenship there, which indicates their previous connections;

⦁ the court noted the absence of any bias in the investigation regarding victims of different political views;

⦁ the court took into account the complexity of the situation for the newly formed government of Ukraine, which inherited security forces with embedded agents of influence.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine remains committed to ensuring justice for all citizens of Ukraine and compliance with the international obligations of our state

- informs the ministry.

Context

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled on a number of lawsuits regarding the state's inaction during the clashes between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian activists in Odesa on May 2, 2014, which resulted in the death of 48 people. However, the court acknowledged the influence of Russia.

Ukraine must pay EUR 15,000 in compensation to the relatives of each of the deceased, and EUR 12,000 to three surviving plaintiffs.

The mass riots in Odesa took place on May 2. They led to tragic consequences, as a result of which, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, 48 people died and more than 250 were injured. Initially, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, there was a clash between a column that was marching for unity and an organized group of people who were trying to prevent the march in the area of Hretska Street in Odesa. As a result of the clashes, mass riots began in the area of Hretska Square, and after the end of the football match, on Kulikovo Field near the House of Trade Unions. In the area of Hretska Square, as indicated in the Prosecutor General's Office, 18 people received gunshot wounds, 6 of whom died.

During the fire in the House of Trade Unions, the Prosecutor General's Office noted that 42 people died, 10 of whom received bodily injuries as a result of falling while trying to escape the fire, and 32 died as a result of poisoning by carbon monoxide and combustion products. In total, more than 250 people sustained bodily injuries during the mass riots.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$69.98
Bitcoin
$83,160.20
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,134.47
Ethereum
$1,816.86