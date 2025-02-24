Ukraine has not yet received all promised air defense systems - Zelensky

ukenru
The President of Ukraine said that without NATO membership, the country remains vulnerable to Russian attacks. Zelensky recalled unfulfilled promises to transfer air defense systems and emphasized the need for security guarantees.

Without security guarantees, peace in Ukraine is impossible, and Russia continues to attack while the country remains outside NATO. Despite promises, Ukraine has not yet received all the air defense systems it needs to protect itself from Russian attacks.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the G7 countries, UNN reports .

Most of you were at the NATO summit in the United States. It was an important step in our relations. We discussed how Russia, like a hungry shark, continues to attack Ukraine only because we remain outside of NATO. If we had this protective shield - the NATO border - Putin would never have dared to push his evil across our country's border

- Zelensky said.

After three years of full-scale war, Ukraine is already demonstrating significant strength for the Alliance, and this is not a matter of the distant future, but a reality of the present. Zelenskyy recalled that at the NATO summit, Kyiv was promised to receive air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks as compensation for not being invited to join the Alliance.

However, according to him, Ukraine has not yet received all the promised systems, and this is just one example. According to the Ukrainian leader, if Ukraine remains outside of NATO, the path will be much more difficult and expensive for everyone. After all, NATO provides the simplest and cheapest security guarantees.

Otherwise, Ukraine will need more air defense systems, more financial support, and a strong military presence to deter Russia.

Therefore, we must choose the right path - the fastest and most effective one. This should be our way, not the one imposed by Putin. Without security guarantees, there will be no peace

- Zelensky said. 

Recall

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not being considered at this stage. 

Yulia Havryliuk

