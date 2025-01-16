Ukraine has not had a substantive conversation with the new Trump administration on security guarantees

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132553 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127181 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104234 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113812 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 53790 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119407 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117532 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 43061 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 57467 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117532 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119407 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139287 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131198 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148709 views
Ukraine has not had a substantive conversation with the new Trump administration on security guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33385 views

Ukraine has not yet held detailed talks on security guarantees with the incoming Trump administration. The President emphasized that security guarantees are not being considered without the participation of the United States.

Ukraine has not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with all the details with the United States, the new Donald Trump administration. This is all ahead. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said it was too early to talk about the number and details of the foreign contingent, as it would depend on the format of the security guarantees Ukraine would receive.

It depends on what the overall format of security guarantees for Ukraine will be, because this can only be a segment of real guarantees for Ukraine. In any case, we are not considering security guarantees without the United States. Therefore, it is too early to talk about the details. Because we have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with America, the new administration (Trump - ed.), with all the details. This is all ahead 

- Zelensky said.

According to him, only then will Ukraine understand the design of future security that is desirable for itself or understandable to other partners.

Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration15.01.25, 15:18 • 30157 views

Addendum

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantee for the Ukrainian state, as it is not enough.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

