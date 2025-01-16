Ukraine has not had a substantive conversation with the new Trump administration on security guarantees

Ukraine has not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with all the details with the United States, the new Donald Trump administration. This is all ahead. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said it was too early to talk about the number and details of the foreign contingent, as it would depend on the format of the security guarantees Ukraine would receive.

It depends on what the overall format of security guarantees for Ukraine will be, because this can only be a segment of real guarantees for Ukraine. In any case, we are not considering security guarantees without the United States. Therefore, it is too early to talk about the details. Because we have not yet had a substantive conversation about security guarantees with America, the new administration (Trump - ed.), with all the details. This is all ahead - Zelensky said.

According to him, only then will Ukraine understand the design of future security that is desirable for itself or understandable to other partners.

Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration

Addendum

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantee for the Ukrainian state, as it is not enough.