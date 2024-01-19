Ukraine has implemented three of the four EU recommendations and is preparing for membership

Ukraine has implemented three of the four additional EU recommendations. The last one is in the process of adoption. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Ukraine has already implemented three of the four additional recommendations of the European Union. The fourth is the government's draft law on lobbying, which the Verkhovna Rada has already adopted in the first reading. - Shmyhal noted.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister noted that these additional EU recommendations relate to strengthening institutions and transforming laws in line with European rules. Ukraine received them in November last year.

Shmyhal also said that the Government had launched the so-called self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European legislation without waiting for such an instruction from European partners. And on January 17, the European Commission supported the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation as part of the preparation of the negotiation framework.

"We are concentrating resources and energy to be ready for EU accession as soon as possible," Shmyhal wrote.

Denys Shmyhal also said that this year the Government will approve the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Law of the European Union.